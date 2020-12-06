MEXICO, MO. - About 2,450 students will head back to the classroom Monday in Mexico after three weeks of online learning, and some parents told KOMU 8 they are relieved.
"He struggled and it wasn't easy for him sitting at the kitchen table. Being at home is not the same as being in a classroom. He wanted to play, watch TV, do the things that he would do at home," Mickaila Ryerson said. Her son is in kindergarten in Mexico.
In a letter to parents, the district superintendent said the move back to the classroom is mostly because of new state quarantine guidelines.
Under the new guidelines, close contacts don't have to completely quarantine if they and the positive person wore masks at school.
But, the district is not requiring all students to wear masks. The new rule won't apply to kindergarten and pre-K classes at McMillian Early Learning Center where Ryerson said her son underwent a 2-week quarantine twice.
"My son was in quarantine the first month of school almost. He missed a lot and he didn't know as much as the other kids did. We had to teach him at home even when he was back in school. He was behind on his ABCs and numbers; [didn't] know how to write his name yet," Ryerson said.
The district is in the red zone for new active cases for the third week in a row, according to its website.
The Audrain County Health Department listed 104 active cases in the city as of Friday. The state's COVID-19 dashboard lists 16 students as currently infected.
Before the new guidance, those cases could require 300 close contacts to quarantine, but now, only if everyone is masked, that would be 0.
"So many people are against the mask mandate that it's passing on to the children and they're just as much against this as much as the adults are," Ryerson said.
As a part of the district's red zone protocols, no fans are allowed to attend winter sports games at the school. Also, no visitors will be allowed at schools.
The district's updated health and safety plan says staff will disinfect busses after each route, teachers will schedule hand washing times, and staff will turn off drinking fountains. To accommodate social distancing, some students will also eat lunch in the classroom instead of the cafeteria.
"I'm a little worried that they're going to keep us home after Christmas break, more online school and then once again we're going to be without the internet and no way for him to learn. I work full time and can't take off as the sole provider," Ryerson said.
The district will track any positive student and staff cases on its website.