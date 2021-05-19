MEXICO, MO. − The Mexico Public School District Board of Education has placed Superintendent Dr. Tammy Lupardus on paid administrative leave, pending a performance review.
A press release from the Board says current Assistant Superintendent Melissa Chastain has been named Interim Superintendent.
"The Board of Education is focused on the mission of building a community of Teaching, Learning and Caring. We appreciate your understanding, patience and support as we work through this difficult time," the release said.
The Board could not release more information, as it is a confidential personnel matter.