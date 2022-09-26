MEXICO − A former elementary PE teacher who is accused of child abuse has sued Mexico Public Schools after she says she was wrongfully terminated in August.
Katrina Dukes claims the district wrongfully fired her after an Aug. 10 school board meeting. She asks the court to reverse the board's decision and to award her attorney fees, according to the petition filed on Sept. 13.
Dukes is charged with child abuse and first-degree endangerment of a child, both felonies, after she allegedly abused a 9-year-old student at Eugene Field Elementary School in April.
According to a probable cause statement, the child said he was struck by his teacher with a bag of balls. The Audrain County Prosecutor's Office said it reviewed surveillance footage and saw Dukes swing the bag at the child. The child was also seen sitting in a "penalty box" as a form of discipline, according to the statement.
The child's parents told KOMU 8 their son came home from school one day "complaining about the gym teacher." They also said they reviewed the footage.
"I went to watch the video and there is evidence that he was hit twice with balls," Ashley Grueninger said. "Then she dragged him from the hockey box and ended up grabbing him by his arms and dragging him down the hallway."
Dukes was placed on paid leave following the incident. She is still listed as a PE teacher on the district's website as of Monday.
Dukes has a case review scheduled in the criminal case for Tuesday at 9 a.m. The civil case does not have any scheduled hearings, after a change of judge was ordered last week, according to online records.