MEXICO - A Mexico teacher is facing charges of alleged child abuse after an April incident at Eugene Field Elementary.
Katrina Dukes, 48, is charged with child abuse and first-degree endangerment of a child, both felonies, after she allegedly abused a 9-year-old student.
According to a probable cause statement, the child said he was struck by his teacher with a bag of balls.
The statement also said Dukes swung at the child twice, but missed the first time, resulting in bruising on the child's leg.
The Audrain County Prosecutor's Office said it reviewed surveillance footage and saw Dukes swing the bag at the child on April 27. The child was also seen sitting in a "penalty box" as a form of discipline, according to the probable cause statement.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, Dukes was placed on paid leave following the incident.
The parents of the 9-year-old reached out to KOMU 8 about the alleged abuse. They said their second-grade son came home from school one day "complaining about the gym teacher."
Ashlay and Tim Grueninger said they viewed the surveillance footage.
"I went to watch the video and there is evidence that he was hit twice with balls," Ashley Grueninger said. "Then she dragged him from the hockey box and ended up grabbing him by his arms and dragging him down the hallway."
Dukes is still listed as a PE teacher on the Mexico Public School's website.
The district said in April it was not allowed to comment on any individual personnel and/or student issues but "are committed to ensuring the safety of students."
KOMU 8 has reached out to the district again for comment.
Dukes has an initial court appearance scheduled for Aug. 2 at 9 a.m.