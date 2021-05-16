TEBBETTS - Plans are underway for Oakley Chapel in Callaway County to move to a new home. This comes after five teenagers vandalized the historically Black church in January.
MFA Oil announced on May 13 it planned to donate a 3-acre plot of land to the chapel.
The primary reason for the move is to prevent future acts of vandalism, according to Oakley Chapel Project Manager George Hord.
"Where it was at, there were no houses where anyone could really see the church from their house," Hord said. "At night there was very little traffic by there, so it was an easy target if you want to call it that."
The 143-year-old church has not been active since 2000, but with the new location and space hopes be able to host weddings and other events.
Those involved in the project hope to start the relocation soon, but say there's still plenty of work to do at the new location first.
"It was very flat where it's at and there's some low places in it that as much rain as we've had lately, there's just some water standing in places," Hord said. "So where we decided to put the church, we're going to want to haul a little bit of dirt in there, haul some sand in and then we'll pour the concrete foundation or the slab that the church will sit on."
The reconstruction of the church and the leveling at the new location will happen based off of donations made. You can make donations to Oakley Chapel Renovations P.O Box 176 Tebbetts, Mo. 65080.