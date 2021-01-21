HOLBROOK, Az.- A dog with a Columbia microchip was found near Uranium Springs, a campground in Holbrook, Arizona.
According to a Facebook post, the dog was found Saturday, Jan. 16 wearing a backpack, which was opened and empty.
Please share!.. A freind found this pupper in the desert of Arizona near Uranium Springs (NE Arizona) he was found...Posted by Kayleigh Jade on Wednesday, January 20, 2021
"We fear he was with a hiker who had an emergency. He was severely emaciated, dehydrated and exhausted," the Facebook post read.
An Arizona man, Sam Lawless, fed the dog and took him to the vet, where it was scanned for a chip. The chip was traced back to Noah's Ark Animal Hospital in Columbia, he said.
Noah's Ark could not legally release the name of the owner, but said the chip was inserted on Oct. 23, 2019.
The Facebook post, which was shared by a friend of Lawless, says they researched and found the name of an owner and two phone numbers. They reached out to the owner, who returned their call on Thursday evening.
The chip said the dog's name was 'Coffee Cannon.' The dog seems friendly with other dogs and cats, the post said.
The Facebook post has been shared over 6,000 times, including in Missouri Lost and Found Pets pages and National Park fan pages.
A few of the comments suggest the possibility that the owner was injured in the area, but there is no confirmation of that.
Uranium Springs is located near the Petrified Forest National Park.
KOMU 8 has an interview with Lawless and will update this story after to reflect the details.