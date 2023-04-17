COLUMBIA - Mid America Harley-Davidson in Columbia has transferred ownership to an out-of-state company.
U.S. Momentum Holdings, an Alabama-based company, acquired the company from Steve and Laura Pecoraro, according to a news release.
Mid America Harley-Davidson will be rebranded to Blacktop Harley-Davidson.
Blacktop will join the Momentum family of seven other Harley-Davidson dealerships and the Momentum Marine sister dealerships, with locations in Missouri, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Florida.
Barnhouse Harley-Davidson and Barnhouse Powersports, which was owned by the Pecoraros, will permanently close down its Jefferson City location due to restructuring and other economic factors, the release said.
Product and team members will be transferred to Blacktop Harley-Davidson. The company said it will add team members and resources to service Jefferson City in other ways, with local events, service drop off and pick up and local dealer rides.
U.S. Momentum said they want customers to know they are "invested in the Harley-Davidson lifestyle."