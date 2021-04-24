Columbia - Albert Oakland Park hosted one of the Midwest’s largest disc golf tournaments on Saturday. More than 100 athletes from all across the country came to town to compete.
Cole Redalen, a 16-year-old professional disc golfer, came a long way to compete in the tournament.
“I'm from Oregon,” he said. “So I just came out here because I’m a new professional disc golfer. It’s my second year so I’m just trying to expand my boundaries.”
It was a big weekend all across the city, with MU also hosting its graduation for its 2020 graduates. That lead to some complications for those who wanted to be apart of the tournament.
“It was actually a little bit of a challenge,” Brian Cole, the operations manager for the tournament, said. “We got some hotel rooms and had to kind of finagle our way in for weekend reservations, because they were so booked.”
While they had to make a few adjustments to their plans, organizers were able to make it work. However, the complications did not stop with housing.
“Our original destination is usually Harmony Bends Disc Golf Course, which I believe is the number one rated course on disc golf course review,” Cole said.
This year, organizers said rain caused problems at Harmony Bends, so the tournament had to move locations. Even with the move, athletes said they were able to make do with what they had.
“This course is much more fun for recreation,” Kevin Cole said.
Cole said he had a below average day on the course, but he was happy to be back in Columbia, where he has a strong following.
“Shout out to all the people here in Columbia who came to watch this tournament,” he said. “So many people here and they're all having a great time.”
The tournament will continue tomorrow. To stream the competition on the disc golf professional tournament website.