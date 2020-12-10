JEFFERSON CITY - Two mid-Missouri groups against the death penalty will hold a vigil Thursday in response to the scheduled executions of Brandon Bernard and Alfred Bourgeois.
Bernard was arrested as an accomplice to kidnapping and murdering two ministers in Texas in 1999, NBC News reported. His execution is set to happen Thursday evening.
Bourgeois abused, tortured and beat his daughter to death, according to the Department of Justice. His execution is set for Friday.
The Mid-Missouri Fellowship of Reconciliation (FOR) and Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty will hold a "Vigil for Life" starting at noon on Thursday outside the U.S. District Courthouse in Jefferson City.
Jeff Stack, the coordinator for mid-Missouri FOR, said the vigil will be somber but hopefully will make an impact.
"He [Brandon Bernard] has no excuse for what he did, but what excuse do we have as a society to go ahead and schedule and murder a human being," Stack said. "What is our excuse? Because we can? To me it's the height of arrogance and hypocrisy."
Stack runs the Mid-Missouri Fellowship of Reconciliation, which is a group that supports nonviolence and denounces the death penalty. He said although Bernard and Bourgeois have no ties to Missouri, he still thinks it's important to hold the vigil.
"We all have a hand in it," Stack said. "We pay our taxes, we help buy a drop of poison. It's really important for us to say, 'no the death penalty is not right. Please don't kill in our name'."
Stack said organizers will enforce mask wearing and social distancing at the vigil.