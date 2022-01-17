COLUMBIA − Betty White was an advocate for animals in addition to being a beloved actress. 

In honor of what would have been her 100th birthday Monday, animal shelters across the nation are participating in the #BettyWhiteChallenge. 

The challenge, which began on social media shortly after her death, encourages fans to donate $5 to a local animal rescue organization in White's name.

Multiple mid-Missouri animal shelters and rescues posted on social media recognizing the challenge. 

Central Missouri Humane Society - Columbia

You can donate online here.

Second Chance - Columbia

You can donate online here.

Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue - Columbia

You can donate online here.

Boone County Animal Care - Boone County

You can donate online here.

Moberly Animal Control /Dog Pound - Moberly

You can donate via Paypal or mail, or drop off items (food, toys, cleaning supplies) at the shelter.

Dogwood Animal Shelter - Osage Beach

You can donate online here.

Audrain Humane Society - Mexico

Donations can be sent to the Audrain Human Society, P.O Box 603, Mexico, Missouri 65265.

Ozarks Kat and K9 Shelter - Sunrise Beach

You can donate online here.

Saline Animal League - Saline County

You can donate online here.

Marshall, Mo Animal Shelter - Marshall

You can donate online here.

Friends of Animals - Eldon

You can donate online here.

