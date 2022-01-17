COLUMBIA − Betty White was an advocate for animals in addition to being a beloved actress.
In honor of what would have been her 100th birthday Monday, animal shelters across the nation are participating in the #BettyWhiteChallenge.
The challenge, which began on social media shortly after her death, encourages fans to donate $5 to a local animal rescue organization in White's name.
Multiple mid-Missouri animal shelters and rescues posted on social media recognizing the challenge.
Central Missouri Humane Society - Columbia
Second Chance - Columbia
Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue - Columbia
Boone County Animal Care - Boone County
Moberly Animal Control /Dog Pound - Moberly
You can donate via Paypal or mail, or drop off items (food, toys, cleaning supplies) at the shelter.
- Drop Off: 153 West Outer Road Moberly, MO. 65270
- PayPal: www.moberlyanimalshelter@gmail.com
- Snail mail: 300 North Clark Moberly, MO. 65270
Dogwood Animal Shelter - Osage Beach
Audrain Humane Society - Mexico
Donations can be sent to the Audrain Human Society, P.O Box 603, Mexico, Missouri 65265.