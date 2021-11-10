COLUMBIA - Hospitals, health departments, schools and pediatricians in the mid-Missouri area are starting to begin Pfizer vaccination clinics for children ages 5 to 11.
MU Health Care will begin its vaccination clinic at South Providence Memorial Park Wednesday night and will have another vaccination clinic on Saturday. Appointments for both clinics are currently filled.
The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services has received their shipment of pediatric vaccine doses. The health department hosts Saturday clinics by appointment only and will host vaccination clinics next week at participating public and private schools in Boone County.
Columbia Public Schools will participate in these student vaccination clinics. Mill Creek Elementary and Cedar Ridge Elementary will kick off the long list of events on Monday.
Dr. Catherine Blount, a pediatrician at SSM Health in Jefferson City, said offered her advice to parents who have concerns about giving the COVID vaccine to kids.
"I would encourage parents to reach out to their medical provider and have those conversations [about the vaccines]," Dr. Blount said. "I would also encourage the parents the kids in those conversation and in those decisions too."
Blount said it is normal if some children have some side effects from receiving the shot, like some redness and swelling at the shot site or some chills and muscle aches after.
"If parents want to support their kids with Tylenol or Motrin [to treat the side effects], that's perfectly fine," Dr. Blount said. "As long as they don't have any medical problems or issue with them, it's fine."
Another concern for parents is if school districts like CPS are waiting too long to administer a second dose.
For example, Mill Creek Elementary and Cedar Ridge Elementary would have a second vaccination clinic on Jan. 10, which is well beyond the three week mark most doctors recommend people get their second shot.
KOMU 8 News reached out to CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark and asked why the second dose clinics are beyond the three week mark, but has not heard back.
Dr. Blount said she would recommend parents to stick to the CDC guidelines and try to get their kids the second shot immediately after the three week mark.
"Current data supports the current recommendations of waiting three weeks in between shots," Dr. Blount said. "I think it's a better idea to stick to those guidelines and recommendations that we have."
KOMU 8 News reached out to multiple pediatricians and pharmacies to see if they were currently administering COVID-19 vaccines for children. Some pharmacies, like Walgreens and the CVS pharmacy on Forum Road, said that they were currently administering COVID-19 vaccines to children.
Pediatricians from Como Cubs and Tiger Pediatrics said their offices will administer COVID-19 vaccines; however neither could clarify when they would begin administration.
SSM Health in Jefferson City said they began administering COVID-19 vaccines to children last week.
Dr. Blount said it's too early to tell whether kids will need booster shots.
"We're still ultimately learning right now," Dr. Blount said. "I think the answer will be when the community achieves herd immunity and how the pandemic is handled."