COLUMBIA — Columbia residents had the opportunity Wednesday to check out some of the local businesses that are unique to mid-Missouri at the Showcase CoMo event.
Over 100 mid-Missouri businesses and nonprofit organizations were on display at the local business showcase, sponsored by the Columbia Chamber of Commerce.
Matt McCormick, president of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, said the showcase is an opportunity for businesses to create connections in all sorts of ways. At the showcase, businesses from around the area displayed their products and spoke with potential new customers.
"It's just a chance for our business to display their goods, their services, the different things they have," McCormick said. "A lot of business-to-business connection, a lot of business-to-consumer connection."
The event is typically successful with approximately 1,200 people who come to the event each year, according to McCormick. He says the event has been a thing for about 20 years.
Each year, the Chamber listens to feedback from businesses and consumers in order to improve the following year's event.
"We've gotten a lot of great feedback through the years," McCormick said. "We're getting a lot of good feedback today. I was just talking to somebody that's like, 'Oh we've already closed a couple deals while we're here today.'"
The event features its usual businesses that come out every year and first-time attendees such as Platinum Paws, a new dog walking and pet sitting company.
Even though the Chamber won't know the financial impact this event has on companies until well after the event occurs, McCormick said they do their best to help vendors gain connections and keep in contact with the customers who visit each booth.
"One of the things we work with our vendors on doing is making sure you have some way to collect information from the people you meet, the people that stop by your booth, and then make sure you're following up with that information and work to close those deals later on," he said.
Additional information on Showcase CoMo and details on next year's event will be available on the Chamber's website.