COLUMBIA- April 30 is National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day. According to the American Humane Association, the day was "created to raise awareness for the millions of animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country."
According to the ASPCA, about 6.5 million pets enter shelters each year, and about 3.2 million shelter pets are adopted each year.
KOMU 8 News asked viewers on Facebook and Twitter to share photos of their shelter pets to celebrate the day.
You can visit local shelters at:
- Central Missouri Humane Society: 616 Big Bear Blvd. Columbia, MO 65202
- Second Chance: 24687 Highway 179 Boonville, MO 65233
- Jefferson City Animal Shelter: 2308 Hyde Park Rd. Jefferson City, MO 65109