MID-MISSOURI - City offices in the mid-Missouri area have announced changes to their hours and services Nov. 24 and Nov. 25 in observance of Thanksgiving Day as well as the day after Thanksgiving, Native American Heritage Day. Offices will reopen Monday, Nov. 28.
Gov. Mike Parson also ordered all state offices to close Friday, Nov. 25.
Columbia
The City of Columbia announced that all Solid Waste services (landfill and all collections) will not operate on Thanksgiving Day. Solid Waste will resume normal operations Friday, Nov. 25. Thursday and Friday curbside routes will be delayed by one day following the holiday. Thursday customers will be collected on Friday, and Friday customers will be collected on Saturday.
Residents can download the CoMo Recycle and Trash app for collection-day reminders and service notifications.
Go COMO, Columbia's public transit system, will not operate Thursday or Friday, and parking meter regulations will not be enforced on the observed city holidays. Transit service and parking meter enforcement will resume Saturday, Nov. 26.
Parks and Recreation's Activity and Recreation Center will close at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23. The ARC will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day and will reopen the day after Thanksgiving for normal operating hours of 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Although administrative offices for both the Police and Fire departments will be closed Thursday and Friday, all other emergency services will be available.
Jefferson City
The City of Jefferson announced that city buses will not operate and parking meters will not be enforced during these days.
Republic Services will be closed and trash will not be picked up on Nov. 24. Trash collection will be delayed by one day the rest of the week with Saturday as the last pick up day. The yard-waste drop off site on Southridge Drive will also be closed on Nov. 24-25.
Fulton
The City of Fulton will be closed Nov. 24-25 to honor the Governor's order for the Thanksgiving holiday.