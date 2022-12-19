MID-MISSOURI - Offices in mid-Missouri will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of Christmas, and Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of New Year's Day.
Columbia
The Solid Waste Collection service will operate Monday through Friday during the weeks of Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, as usual. However, the landfill will be closed on the days of Dec. 26 and Jan 2.
Christmas trees can be set curbside on your normally-scheduled pickup day between Dec. 26 and Jan. 31. During this period, the tree will not count as a bulky item. In addition, you can drop off natural trees that have been stripped of their decorations at one of the Yard Waste Drop-off Centers.
Residents can download the COMO Recycle and Trash app for collection day reminders and notifications.
Parks and Recreation's Activity & Recreation Center (ARC) will close at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24; will be closed all of Christmas Day; and will open Dec. 26. The ARC will also close at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31; will be closed all of New Year's Day; and will open Jan 2, according to a press release.
On Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, Go COMO, Columbia's public transit system, will not operate. The transit service will resume as normal Dec. 27 and Jan. 3, following the holiday closures.
Downtown parking meters will not be enforced on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.
Columbia City Council voted to cancel its Tuesday, Jan. 3, meeting. Council will meet Tuesday, Jan. 17, which will be its only meeting for the month.
All other emergency services will be available, even though the police and fire departments' administrative offices will be closed.
Jefferson City
City offices, including the Jefferson City Animal Shelter and Municipal Court, will be closed on Monday, Dec 26, and Monday, Jan 2.
Republic Services will be closed on Monday, Dec 26, and Monday, Jan 2, and trash will not be picked up. Trash collection will be delayed by one day the rest of the week with Saturday as the last pickup day.
Jefferson City buses will not operate on Monday, Dec, 26.
On Monday, Dec 26, and Monday, Jan 2, the yard waste drop off site at 2417 Southridge Drive will be closed.
City buses will not operate on Monday, Jan 2.
The Jefferson City Council meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers on Tuesday, Jan 3.
The city recommends to call ahead and verify hours with other city facilities and programs that may adjust their hours during the holidays.
Emergency services and operations will continue to operate as normal.