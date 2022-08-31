City offices in mid-Missouri will be closed on Monday in honor of the Labor Day holiday. Here is a list of cities and closures so you know ahead of the holiday:
Columbia
Columbia City Council will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers.
Residential curbside recycling and trash will also not be collected on Labor Day, and will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.
Residents can download the COMO Recycle and Trash app for collection day reminders and service notifications.
Go COMO public transit system will also not operate on Monday, Sept. 5, and parking enforcement is suspended.
The Activity and Recreation Center will have reduced hours on Labor Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center will be open from noon to 5 p.m. that day as well.
Jefferson City
Jefferson City city offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5 in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
Yard waste drop-off on Southridge Drive in Jefferson City will also be closed on Labor Day.
City buses will not be operating and parking meters will not be enforced.
Republic Services will be closed and trash will not be picked up on Labor Day. Collection will be delayed by one day the rest of the week, with Saturday being the last pickup day for trash.