COLUMBIA — Columbia College students return to in-person classes next week, and students will not be required to be test for COVID-19 prior to arrival.
Columbia College officials said they were happy with the outcome of the fall semester and will continue to follow those guidelines as students return.
Columbia College had 112 cases among employees and on-campus and off-campus students during the fall semester.
MU announced Dec. 22 that arrival testing for the spring semester will be required for all undergraduate students living in residential housing.
Central Methodist University students will also have to take a coronavirus test prior to their arrival. CMU states on its website that the residence halls on the Fayette campus will reopen for students on Jan 17.
Lincoln University said it will monitor and test symptomatic students moving in for the spring semester.
Columbia College senior Ben Huskey says he felt like the college did a good job handling COVID-19.
“They did really well,” Husky said. “We have little wristbands to indicate whether or not you were safe or not to be on campus.”
Huskey said students were to get a new wristband every day.
He also said Columbia College is dedicated to getting everything back to normal.
“We get emails constantly telling us that we are doing very well as a student body compared to other colleges,” Huskey said.
Columbia College will continue to enforce a mask mandate and practice social distancing. The college will also continue to use its High Flex learning model that will allow students to attend class remotely or in-seat every day.
However, students will only be in-person for classes until spring break. All classes after March 26 will be held virtually.