COLUMBIA - Summer has officially arrived in mid-Missouri, along with a higher than normal UV index.
"Besides just the heat there's UV rays and what UV rays are, it's radiation from the sun," Columbia dermatologist Kaitlin Schiavo explained.
According to Schiavo, the UV index is expected to be around 10 in mid-Missouri this weekend and the peak hours are between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
"There's a very high risk for UV damage with unprotected sun exposure," Schiavo said. "It's important to try to avoid being outside if possible during this peak up hour."
Some Columbia residents took on the heat on Friday and spent time at Stephens Lake Park.
Stephens Lake Park provides a public space with water fountains and a makeshift beach which allow residents to cool down.
"There is a little something for everyone," Columbia resident Erin Brindisi said. "The splash pond for the younger kids, the beach, and the lake area."
People at the park were filling up every shade spot in sight to get away from the sun.
"I think you have to have kind of a balance, if you get too much it really wipes your energy out," Brindisi said.
Schiavo recommends that those who go outside use sunscreen with a SPF of 30 or higher.
"That means it blocks out 97% of those harmful radiation rays," Schiavo said.
Schiavo had a simple message to Columbia residents who are going outside this weekend.
"Bring your sunscreen, make it part of your routine, and don't forget it."