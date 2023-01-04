COLUMBIA - Columbia is set to decide later this month whether to put a 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana on April's municipal ballot.
Nevil Patel, owner of Shangri-La dispensaries, said if this were to be put on the ballot and passed, he's worried about what it would do to business.
When Amendment 3 legalized marijuana back in November, it also implemented a state sales tax of 6%. The amendment also allows all Missouri cities to implement a sales tax of up to 3% if they choose to.
"A larger amount of cities in Missouri are planning on not charging those taxes," Patel said. "If you look at the competitive markets around us, that puts Columbia at a little bit of a disadvantage."
The proposed 3% city tax and 6% state tax would be stacked to reach 9%. Combined with regular sales tax, that would make recreational marijuana's sale tax 17%. Patel said with this high of a tax, he wouldn't be surprised if many customers turned to other sources to obtain recreational marijuana.
"A 14% tax versus a 17% tax will help us fight the illicit market," Patel said. "A higher tax obviously directs people to still potentially utilize a 'traditional market' I like to say, compared to a legal cannabis market."
Patel defines "traditional markets" as non-license holding cannabis dispensaries or traditional drug dealers.
If the city were to decide to implement the tax, Patel said he knows what he would like to see done with the revenue from it.
"I personally would like to see that funding go toward law enforcement to fight traditional markets," Patel said. "The whole purpose of adding extra tax is to provide a revenue to the city, so if we are fighting against someone who's paying 0%, and here [Shangri- La] we're having to pay 17%, I would at least ask that those funds get put behind resources to eliminate or try to fight the illicit market."
Jefferson City Council decided Tuesday to put the 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana on its ballot in April as well. A few members of the council said they'd also like to see revenue from this proposed tax to go toward law enforcement.
Medical marijuana is currently taxed 4% by the state. The city of Columbia does not have its own sale tax on medical marijuana.
"If that 3% tax gets approved, the gap between the tax on medical marijuana and recreational marijuana goes from 2% to 5%," Patel said.
Patel said the legalization of recreational marijuana and the proposed tax for it shouldn't affect those who still use marijuana for medicinal purposes.
"There's a difference between a patient and a customer," Patel said. "If an individual has a medical marijuana card and a qualifying condition, they'll automatically be paying for their marijuana at a lower sales tax. In addition to that, we'll also have certain products that are reserved for medical patients. Recreational products be available to them as well."
Patel said if the tax issue makes it to the April ballot, he's unsure it would pass.
"Roughly 60%, give or take 5%, of citizens in Boone County actually voted yes to this amendment," Patel said. "I am not sure if most of those citizens would be happy to vote toward this additional 3% tax. I'm assuming that the answer would be negative on that."
While Patel has his concerns about how the tax would impact his dispensary, he says it's up to the city to decide what to do.
"It's up to citizens to decide ultimately," he said. "We can only provide facts and recommendations, but we are here to serve their wishes."
Patel said he is excited for how his dispensary will change when it's allowed to start selling recreational products. That's supposed to happen Feb. 7.
"It'll increase sales and it'll increase jobs," Patel said. "We're in the process of hiring and multiplying our staff by about 2.5 times more than we already are. It's going to bring in extra revenue, but it's also going to build opportunities for some patients, who are actually patients but are hesitant to receive the medical card because it goes on their record. We'll actually be able to serve those patients as well, in the form of customer."
Shangri-La has two dispensaries in Columbia and one in Jefferson City.