COLUMBIA - Monday, Jan. 16 marks Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. day across the United States. The day honors the life and legacy of MLK Jr.
Several events will be held in Mid-Missouri to honor the day.
Powerhouse Community Development will hold a drive through breakfast on Monday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at St. Luke Methodist Church.
The breakfast, which used to be in-person, became a drive-thru event due to the rise in COVID cases. The executive administrator for Powerhouse said they wanted to find a way to still bring the community together for the day.
"I think that it's important mainly because of the atmosphere that we're still living in here in the United States with the racial tension that still going on," Erika Bluford, the executive administrator for Powerhouse said. "There's still a lot of division going on and he was more for peace."
Bluford said she hopes the breakfast will help people reflect on the life of MLK.
"I think just remembering him is a way to keep his legacy alive and the dreams that he had for the United States alive," Bluford said.
The drive-thru is open to everyone. The organization said donations to the Almeta Crayton scholarship are appreciated.
Columbia Parks and Recreation will also hold a MLK Jr. event. A candlelight walk will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Armory Sports Center. Participants should meet in the basement of the sports center.
The walk ends at St. Luke United Methodist Church with a memorial celebration at 7 p.m.
MU will host "MU Celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr." virtual event next Monday, Jan. 24. The event will include keynote speaker Ashley M. Jones, the poet laureate of Alabama.