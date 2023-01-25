COLUMBIA - Missouri saw snowfall Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, leading to the cancellation of schools across the mid-Missouri region.
As of Wednesday morning, most of central Missouri received 2 to 3 inches.
Though most schools now have the option of remote learning, many students had a traditional snow day.
Families took advantage of the cancellations and spent the day in the snow.
One father, Josh Mongler, said when Columbia Public Schools (CPS) canceled, he had to figure out something to do: sledding at Stephens Lake Park.
"We're enjoying the snow day," Mongler said. "We're trying to get outside and have some exercise."
Mongler said he tries to take his family sledding at least a couple times a year.
"We thought we'd see if there's enough snow on the ground and I think there just barely is," Mongler said.
Other families spent the day inside.
Komal Ashraf, a Columbia mother, said she had to accommodate her schedule while her daughters stayed home because she had to work.
"We were able to pivot our plans today," Ashraf said. "The kids have been wanting to go to Bonkers and we thought this was a great opportunity."
Samantha Smith, an employee at Bonkers, said on snow days, the kids play center is very busy.
"Those parents, they take advantage of getting their kids out of the house," Smith said. "We encourage parents to bring their kids up because that play maze down there will get that energy out."