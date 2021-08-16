NEW BLOOMFIELD — When John Uhlig began preparations for this year's soft opening of Elderblossom View vineyard, he did not expect flooding to cancel the weekend's events.
Flooding from a nearby property engulfed the only road to get to the property.
Several different bands were set to perform, but once they got inside the property, they couldn't get out. No guests could get to the vineyard either.
"(The bands) both played, but we couldn't have anybody but the other bands watch them play," Uhlig, the co-owner of the vineyard, said.
While the flooding did not affect Uhlig's crops of elderberries, it forced him to create unexpected solutions to unforeseen weather: some band members had to be canoed out of the property.
The orchard announced on social media that it would be closed for the weekend.
"It didn't allow us to have people to come and check out the venue," Uhlig said.
Over at Cultivate Co., an apple orchard and flower farm in Columbia, flooding brought a herd of issues for farmer Greg Dyer.
"Some deer getting in when they never have before, but this weather is pushing them in different directions," Dyer said.
Once weather patterns begin changing, deer can sometimes change their patterns, Dyer explained. In this case, a large herd of deer got in to Dyer's apple orchard and ate half of the blossoms.
"They are thinking that it's a good source for them to go in and get food," Dyer said.
An electric fence does surround the apple orchard, but thunderstorms one night caused Dyer's property to lose electricity entirely, so the fence was ineffective.
"It's never going to look like what we thought it would," Dyer said.
This summer also saw extreme heat in late July and early August, with temperatures in the upper 90s.
"It's been hot the last few weeks, which is a challenge for the plants," Adam Saunders, Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture co-founder, said.
To better adapt to the extreme heat, the center installed a new irrigation system that allows crops to be watered automatically, rather than manually.
"We're doing a big overhaul to accommodate all the hot and dry weather," Tony Minneck, CCUA Agriculture Park manager, said.
Saunders agreed that farmers have to anticipate these different conditions.
"As a farmer you get used to the unexpected," Saunders said.