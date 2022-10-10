MEXICO — Nick Deimeke spent his Monday harvesting corn from his farm, which spans 30 miles from end to end in Mexico. This year, he says the harvest has been all over.
With 63% of the state currently experiencing drought conditions, mid-Missouri farmers are seeing the impact on their fall harvests.
As expected, drought conditions continue to expand. 63% of the state is now in a drought. 30% is in a severe, extreme, or exceptional drought. 12.5% is in a extreme or exceptional drought.Most of #MidMo is now in some form of drought. #MidMoWx #MoWx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/il6T22URwQ— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) October 7, 2022
Deimeke says that not all of his fields have met his expectations.
"We've been all over the board," he said. "One corn field about a mile down the road has been below average."
Harrison Backer, vice president of Wise Bros Inc., says his farm's corn fields have also been underperforming.
"The corn has been fairly poor for us," Backer said. "We just had a really dry year. It was wet and dry at the wrong times."
As the drought reduces the yield of crops like corn, inflation increases their prices at retail outlets. Sara Martin, owner of J and S Produce Stand in Mexico, said she tries to keep her prices low despite the increasing costs.
"Tomatoes have been really different this year, from $1 per pound to up to $3 per pound now," Martin said. "Prices have really jumped. I've tried to keep mine at a basket price but some things that were $1 in previous years, I've had to make $2 this year."
Although the dry weather has hindered the production of corn, it doesn't come without some upsides as well.
"So far the weather's been great," Deimeke said. "The drought is nice for harvest. It helps finish out some of the later crops like beans and wheat."
Backer shares this sentiment and said his farm actually saw an unexpected increase in soy beans.
"We finished beans last week," he said, "which were surprisingly good. I've heard that from a lot of our neighbors, that the bean harvest overall in central Missouri has been pretty good."
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is encouraging residents to report the impacts of drought in their local areas.
Drought-related information for a specific area can be easily completed and submitted in an online survey to the national Condition Monitoring Observer Reports service.