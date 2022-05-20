COLUMBIA - In the past 30 years, the number of volunteer firefighters in the United States has dropped by around 11%, according to the New York Times.
The Boone County Fire Protection District (BCFPD) is known for having mostly volunteer firefighters in its program. BCFPD Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp said the numbers at Boone County Fire aren’t as bad as some rural districts.
"We've seen the decline in our neighboring jurisdictions... you don't have to go very far to find volunteer fire departments that have 15 to 20 people," Blomenkamp said.
According to the National Fire Department registry, of the active firefighting personnel, 34% are career firefighters, 54% are volunteer firefighters and 12% are paid-per-call firefighters.
The need for volunteer firefighters is a nationwide problem.
The number of volunteer firefighters has decreased from 884,600 in 1985 to 682,000 today, according to data from the National Volunteer Fire Council.
Blomenkamp said this has been a problem at BCFPD as well.
"We have seen a decline in the past couple years through the COVID-19 pandemic," Blomenkamp said.
One firefighter who has been a volunteer for the past 5 years, Sarah Jones, said she’s seen this at BCFPD.
"There's still a hard sell to get people to come and volunteer, whether it's with the fire department or in any capacity," Jones said.
Lt. Don Baker has volunteered at BCFPD for 16 years now, and he said something similar. Baker said this problem could be due to BCFPD’s multiple recruiting qualifications.
"We have an interview process which is different than most,” Baker explained.
Both Jones and Baker said there is a need for more volunteers at the BCFPD. They said the experiences they gain in helping community members is priceless.
"The Columbia Fire Department has their own paid department which is awesome," Baker said. "Unfortunately that only covers the city of Columbia so the rest of Boone County, other than Ashland, is covered by volunteers."
Since these firefighters volunteer for their position, most of them have separate careers on top of firefighting. The firefighters put their lives on the line, then return to their other careers the following day.
Jones is also a park superintendent for Missouri State Parks.
"This is more my way to give back on my own time, by volunteering at the fire department," Jones said.
Jones compared her career with the parks to her volunteer work at BCFPD.
"The park is a resource to recreate and enjoy and we protect the natural resources, as for the fire department, it's to help Mrs. Smith on her bad day," she said.
Jones said the reason she volunteered is because it's nice to escape from being the park supervisor and save lives by being a firefighter.
She also said she used to do more first-responder work at her past recreation job but doesn't at her Missouri Parks job, which was another reason she volunteered at Boone County Fire.
Like Jones, Baker has a separate career as a systems analyst for University Hospital. Baker said he wanted to volunteer after 9/11 and BCFPD has helped him do that.
"It's the same, as I told my boss several years ago, 'I became a professional firefighter because it seems all I do is put out fires at work,'" Baker said.
Baker said juggling work between the hospital and being a firefighter is a grind.
"I'll work the regular 7 until 5 then I'll come here immediately afterwards," Baker said. "I'm here by 6 then I'll usually get home around 11 or 11:30."
Both Jones and Baker have countless experiences while on the job at BCFPD, both good and bad.
"We had a cardiac arrest and we all jumped in and helped," Jones said. "That guy is out there mowing his yard this week."
Jones said she was thrilled when she found out. She said usually with cardiac arrest patients, they do CPR and it's too late.
However, some people cannot always be saved by the firefighters.
"We had a frequent flyer, he passed away," Baker said. "About a year later his wife flagged me down and thanked me for staying with her during the time the medics were working with him."
Baker said even though they could not save him, it meant a lot for his wife to reach out.
"A thank you goes a long way," Baker said.
As for the need for volunteer firefighters, rural departments are impacted the most.
According to the Central Callaway Fire Protection District’s website, they are always seeking volunteers.
You can apply to be a volunteer at Central Callaway Fire Protection District here, and apply to be a volunteer at BCFPD here.