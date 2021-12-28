Mid-Missouri first responders and community members react to assistant fire chief's death

COLUMBIA – For firefighters like Bill Parker, learning about the death of late Assistant Fire Chief Bryant Gladney hit close to home.
“When you hear about something like this, it really, really makes you angry,” Parker said.
Parker currently works as a volunteer firefighter for the Mid-County Fire District in Camdenton. He’s a retired battalion chief from the Kansas City area. He said the accident that killed Gladney was a fear he used to always carry with him.
“I had his job where I used to work,” Parker said. “I was that guy in a buggy sitting out there on the highway doing wrecks. And that was my biggest fear.”
Parker said hearing about first responders killed in highway accidents upsets him because they’re often avoidable.
“This is needless,” Parker said. “All you gotta do is move over. And not just for emergency responders. They should do it for anybody that’s on the side of the road.”
First responders like Parker from across the state gathered in Columbia Tuesday to participate in the funeral procession for Gladney. It began around 1 p.m. at the Hearnes Center and ended at Memorial Funeral Home.
Gladney's casket was draped with the flag from the firehouse he served in and led the procession. Cars and emergency vehicles from different cities and counties throughout the state followed.
While Sgt. Nat Stoebe from the Centralia Police Department didn’t attend the procession, he said the ignorance of drivers can take a big toll.
“I think a lot of people just don’t realize,” Sgt. Stoebe said. “When it comes to distracted driving, how it can impact many, many lives.”
Parker said the accident should emphasize to people the importance of safe driving practices.
“People really need to start paying attention,” Parker said.
Sgt. Stoebe said accidents like these don't discourage him from continuing to serve as a first responder.
“We got to be there for the people,” Sgt. Stoebe said. “Somebody’s got to respond and somebody’s got to give that aid that that person might need.”
Parker said he also won’t be discouraged from serving his community.
“It’s a brotherhood, sisterhood,” Parker said. “I’ll do it as long as I’m physically able to.”
As the procession began, community members lined the streets to pay their final respects.
Glenda Moum brought her grandchildren with her. She said she wanted them to understand the tragedy before them.
"I'm sad to be here, but I am happy to share this experience with my grandchildren," Moum said. "It is something I hope they remember and hopefully never have the opportunity to do this again."
While Moum does not have any personal connections to firefighters, she said she respects those who put their lives on the line every day.
"This is absolutely the epitome of what these people do everyday of there lives," Moum said. "I really have to say thank you to all of the responders."
City of Columbia employees were allowed time to watch the procession, and Donovan Coconis took that opportunity.
Coconis was amazed to see how the city all came together to support a man who they really did not know.
"It's really heartbreaking to see how one incident can affect the whole city in just a couple of days," Coconis said.
Even though all city employees do not work together hand-in-hand, Coconis said they all support each other at the end of the day.