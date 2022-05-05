MARIES COUNTY − Mid-Missouri school districts are dealing with school bus delays due to flooding.
Vienna High School said many school buses had to use alternative routes Thursday morning due to standing water from localized flooding.
"The buses were not able to pick up 35 students today due to low water crossings being flooded," Superintendent Teresa Messersmith said. "That's about 7% of our school population."
Messersmith said this is one of the few times she has not been able to get her car out of her farm's gravel driveway.
This particular flood happened because the water level of the Maries River overran its banks. The level was so high that even one of the county's highways was underwater.
These floods occasionally happen, Messersmith said, and the district's buses are unable to pick up many students who live on the more rural roads of the county every time one occurs in the area.
"This type of flooding happens a couple times a year in our district," she said. "Mainly during the spring and fall months. This is one of the worst ones we've had."
Two other school districts in mid-Missouri also reported bus route issues due to flooding.
The Cole R-V School District in Eugene alerted student families and staff that flooding may result in some school buses running late.
St. Elizabeth R-IV School District reported that two school bus routes were too flooded to pass through, and they were not going to be able to pick up every student. St. Elizabeth added that part of a third bus route was flooded.
Heavy rain is expected to impact these counties again Friday morning, according to KOMU 8 First Alert Weather.