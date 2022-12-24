COLUMBIA - Putting food on the table this year can put a dent in your wallet. That’s why fundraisers like the Partnership Against Hunger were more important than ever.
And this holiday season, mid-Missourians are lending a helping hand.
The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri continued its annual holiday tradition, “Partnership Against Hunger,” which aims at reaching people facing food insecurity.
“Food insecurity can happen to anybody,” Atira Feliciano, marketing and communication director of the food bank, said. “We want to make sure to de-stigmatize so people know about the resources that are available.”
From sunrise to sunset, volunteers spread across Columbia at three Hy-Vees and the Schnucks on Forum Boulevard.
“The generosity of the community is just fantastic,” Lindsay Lopez, president and CEO of the food bank, said.
According to the food bank’s website, the food-fund drive shares food with 32 Missouri counties. Lopez said more work still needs to be done.
“For people who need assistance themselves, [we want them to know] that we’re here as a resource for them,” Lopez said.
Volunteers stood outside the stores for 12 hours to collect donations, filling barrels to the brim.
According to the food bank’s Facebook page, Partnership Against Hunger raised over 10,000 pounds of food this year, and the volunteers’ helping hands transformed those donations into about 150,000 meals.
But those weren’t the only big numbers the food bank reached. The nonprofit also raised more than $36,000.
In a behind-the-scenes look at the fundraiser’s operation, Stephen Bybee, a volunteer coordinator with the food bank, told KOMU 8 that this holiday season, more mid-Missourians need help putting a meal on their tables.
“As the winter months set in, the need becomes greater,” Bybee said. “The demand on our resources becomes greater, too.”
Bybee said the recent record-high inflation hike has created other obstacles to serving the community. The Federal Reserve voted on Dec. 15 to raise interest rates another half a percentage point. The Federal Open Market Committee’s decision benchmarks the newest rates to the highest level in 15 years.
“We have to pay more for the food that we bring in,” Bybee said. “People who donate our food have to pay more for the food that they’re donating.”
But Bybee said every donation allows families to grasp onto the holiday cheer.
According to the American Farm Bureau, families spent 20% more on Thanksgiving meals in 2022 than in 2021. The bureau found a meal for 10 people cost customers an average of $64.50, over a $10-difference from last year when a meal for 10 people cost $53.31.
“A lot of neighbors are feeling the struggle at the register,” Feliciano said.
KOMU 8 was a sponsor for this event. For a list of other sponsors and details on Partnership Against Hunger, click here.
Watch KOMU 8's holiday special "Stories of the Season" on Christmas Eve at 8:30 a.m. and Christmas Day at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.