MID-MISSOURI — Food insecurity is a growing problem in mid-Missouri, as local food pantries and families are struggling to fulfill their needs due to a variety of issues.
Missouri repealed P-SNAP, or pandemic-related food stamp benefits, after August 2021. Jacob Schmidt, a Randolph County resident, received almost $800 that month, the maximum benefit for a family of four.
Throughout the winter, his benefits slowly decreased. The monthly allotment fell to just $327 in January, and Schmidt will receive just $253 in May before losing his SNAP eligibility due to a two-hour increase within weekly work shifts. That leaves him just under $70 above the monthly limit to receive benefits.
That decline in revenue is forcing his family to stretch meals to make ends meet. Ashley Hornak is Schmidt's longtime girlfriend and lives with him in Randolph County, and they're doing what they can to support the four kids within their household.
"Basically, what they tell you is, 'well, talk to your employer about less hours,' you know, 'pick up more hours, we're sorry, but this is the standard, and that's what we set," Hornak said.
That effort consists of daily sacrifices, such as Schmidt carpooling to work to save gas money. The couple said they occasionally skip meals so their kids can eat adequately, relying on Hornak's mother to help out in times of need.
Hornak's mother, June Tyberg, is familiar with the consequences of not receiving SNAP benefits. She failed to qualify for benefits when Hornak was a minor because of allotted child support money that she never received.
Around the onset of the pandemic, Tyberg's current husband was laid off from his job, and their family received SNAP benefits as a part of unemployment welfare. When he re-entered the workforce, their food stamps completely disappeared.
"When we lost benefits the last time, we were 37 cents over the income limit," Tyberg said. She recalled a DSS representative telling her that their household would receive over $250 in monthly SNAP benefits had they not exceeded the limit.
In addition, Tyberg and her husband do not count as members of their household when calculating SNAP income, as they are both convicted felons for marijuana possession (felons are permanently ineligible for the SNAP program). That means they would've qualified for benefits with their given incomes as a family of six, but their income exceeded the limit for households of four people.
"No matter what classes you took, no matter whether you served jailtime, prison, probation, even though you paid for what you did, in the long run, the kids are the only ones that are paying for what you did," Tyberg said.
For SERVE, Inc. in Fulton, it's a problem of supply. The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri is the SERVE food pantry's main donor, and SERVE client services lead Diane Henry said that they haven't been able to meet SERVE's requests due to a lack of corporate donations.
"With the shortages at The Food Bank over in Columbia, we've seen a big decline in the food that we get here," Henry said. "We've also seen less donations coming in from the community only because we haven't had our normal food drives during COVID."
Many of the food pantry's shelves are empty, many of which are usually full, Henry said. The biggest discrepancies are with nutritional boxed and canned foods as well as meat.
"It is not a normal occurrence," Henry said. "Usually, we rely on all of our donations through The Food Bank and community donations. The last few weeks, we've had to go out and purchase, which is not cheap, but we are trying to keep our shelves with product on it. The carts have gone down, weight-wise, probably almost in half, of the donations that we're giving our clients."
Henry said since the end of summer, the amount of Callaway County households that receive monthly contributions from the SERVE pantry has gone up from roughly 625-650 in August to 700 currently.
"We are constantly seeing an increase in our numbers here at the food pantry," Henry said. "As far as SNAP benefits, our clients are telling us that they've either been reduced, or they've lost them altogether, so the need is greater at the food pantry."
Henry said she hopes the National Letter Carriers' Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on May 14 will bring a much-needed supply boost to the pantry. SERVE accepts physical and monetary donations year-round, and more information on how to donate can be found on its website.