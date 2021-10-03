FAYETTE – A report issued on Thursday by the U.S. Inspector General's office accuses the Missouri Department of Social Services of not protecting children who go missing from the state's foster care system.
The report examined 59 cases of children who went missing. The report did not list specific foster care agencies involved with any of the missing children.
KOMU 8 News contacted Coyote Hill and the Central Missouri Foster Care and Adoption Association, two foster care agencies, to ask for their feedback on what could be done to improve the safety of children in the state's foster care system.
Bill Atherton, chief operating officer for Coyote Hill, said that children labeled as missing from the foster care system usually stems from one of three trauma responses.
"The fight, flight and freeze trauma response," Atherton explained. "And flight is pretty common. If they feel hopeless and helpless, flight is what occurs."
Atherton said he thinks most agencies do the best they can, but that it all comes back to relationships and stability.
"We need to develop better systems to have better support networks, more stability and have meaningful relationships with these children," he said.
DeAnna Alonso, president of the Central Missouri Foster Care and Adoption Association, also underscored the importance of stability.
Alonso grew up in a foster care system, and said many of her staff members have similar experiences, which allows them to create a special bond with children currently in the system.
"Because of that specialty we have, we are able to talk to youth and get them stabilized in a way that, maybe, other agencies wouldn't be able to," Alonso said.
Atherton and Alonso said the Children's Division in the state's Department of Social Services needs support from state lawmakers.
"If the Children's Division had more resources, they would be able to create more stability within the foster care system," Atherton said. "But that comes back to us as the public. We need to say that, and we need to tell our Senators and Representatives that the foster care system needs more support."
Alonso hopes lawmakers create new policy to combat the issue.
"What we need to do is define what that really looks like and to make sure that we're putting in effect, putting in policy, putting in statute the process by which all of us – together – can create some continuity around this."
The Children and Families House Committee will hold a hearing on the federal report this Tuesday at 10 a.m. More information about the hearing can be found here.