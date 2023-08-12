COLUMBIA — The ALS Association hosted a walk on Saturday morning at Bethel Park to help support those with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
Over 30,000 people in the United States are affected by this disease and more than 30 of them live in mid-Missouri.
There are treatments available, but essentially, no cure.
"ALS is such a difficult disease," said Katie McGovern, the Managing Director of Development at the ALS Association. "But it can definitely be managed, and people living with the disease can have a quality of life, despite that fatal nature of the disease, with the right support."
One Columbia family has been supporting this cause for about three years now.
"Tiger" John Cleek Sr. was diagnosed with ALS in June of 2020.
Participating in this walk means a lot more to the Cleek family in remembrance of John Cleek Sr.
"I like to think that my dad," said John Cleek Jr., the son of "Tiger" John Sr. and leader of "Team Tiger". "He's looking down today and he's smiling. It's tough not having him, we worked together for 35 years. He was my dad, my best friend, my boss."
The family continues to do this walk to help raise money for those who need help and support for this disease.
"It's a very expensive disease," said Cleek Jr. "With all of the research and medication and equipment and so forth, that you have to have."
On average, it costs $250,000 a year to provide and care for people living with ALS. With an average life expectancy of two to five years after diagnosis, expenses add up quick.
One thing the Cleek family wants people to know, is that people living with ALS are cognizant.
"Unlike Alzheimer's, Dementia, anything like that, where their mind is something that goes," said Ann Cleek, John Sr.'s wife. "A person affected by this disease, they're all there and they know exactly what's going on and it's extremely sad. I always look at the people who do this and think 'you are some of the bravest people I know'."
You can still donate to support those living with ALS on the ALS Association website.