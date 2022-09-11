MISSOURI - Columbia and Mexico hosted events on Sunday to remember the lives lost in the terrorist attack on September 11, 2001.
Cadets at the Missouri Military Academy in Mexico participated in a ceremony in which they lowered a flag to half-mast.
Battalion Commander Marco Afane explained the significance of this event for the Missouri Military Academy.
"We show respect not only for the U.S., but for every country that was affected by this event," Afane said. "I think it's a tradition of showing respect for everybody."
Battalion Command Sergeant Major Gage Blanton wants to continue to carry on the tradition at MMA.
"I like the tradition here because it helps the cadets realize how important it is and how we can learn from it," Blanton said.
The entirety of the ceremony was put on by cadets, ranging from ages 12-18.
Family members and first responders also attended the event.
The flag was lowered at 7:46 a.m., the same time the first plane hit the World Trade Center.
Corp's trumpet players played Silver Taps followed by two minutes of silence.
After the two minutes of silence, corps cadets retired to the Academy's Centennial Gymnatorium to observe a video on 9/11.
In Columbia, the city partnered with the University of Missouri to host a wreath-laying ceremony.
The ceremony included a procession, wreath laying, presentation of the colors by the Joint Services Color Guard and City Honor Guards and a flyover by the MU Health Care helicopter.
Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and University of Missouri System President Mun Choi both spoke at the ceremony.
"Today is a very solemn occasion, but I am also very heartened to know that there are so many Americans that are not going to forget this day," Choi said.
Buffaloe reflected on her experience after the attack.
"I am comforted in remembering that in those days, weeks, months and years that followed the tragedy, people came together," said Buffaloe. "Our country saw support from around the world."
The ceremony concluded with the Joint Services Color Guard retiring the colors.