JEFFERSON CITY − Lincoln University hosted its first ever Safety Career Day fair on Thursday in hopes of bridging the gaps between people of color and law enforcement agencies.
“This event was built for law enforcement - different agencies around Missouri - to come together,” LU alumnus and Capitol police recruiter Tracy Jonathan said. “And for the people in Missouri to have the opportunity to be served by people who understand them and their needs.”
More than 35 law enforcement, security and safety agency recruiters interacted with students and community members.
“I'm glad a lot of police departments came to help recruit more students who are trying to actively get into law enforcement,” Micah Shelton, a St. Louis police officer recruitment officer, said. “We definitely need a lot of good law enforcement.”
Jonathan said it’s important to offer these opportunities to historically Black colleges and universities.
“We have a lot of shortages of minorities in law enforcement,” Jonathan said. “So Lincoln University is a good tool to use to recruit.”
Jonathan was not the only recruiter to point this out. Shelton said his goal was to recruit more diversity at the fair.
“Our department is looking for a diverse police department,” Shelton said. “We’re looking for women, men of all ages - starting at age 21 - but just a more diverse group of employees.”
Yolanda Martin is a student at LU and in the ROTC program. She said there are lots of stigmas surrounding the army.
“Personally, when I see things or commercials about the army, you do see some people of color, but in my eyes, I only see like, mostly a certain group,” Martin said.
She said it’s inspiring to see women and people of color in positions of power.
“I've seen women, sergeants, I've seen men sergeants of color. And I'm like, ‘Wow’,” Martin said. "It makes it easier to go down that road, if that makes sense, because you see people like you that are doing the same thing. So it's really encouraging."
Jonathan agreed with Martin and said having diversity in law enforcement is crucial to serving the community well.
“I think it's important that you have diversity in any department, because the more diverse you are, the more understanding you are,” Jonathan said.
Lt. Col. Nick Bell, professor of military sciences and head of the Army ROTC, organized the event. He explained LU is the only HBCU in the country to have a police academy on campus.
“We kind of have this vision of Lincoln University being into security sciences,” Bell said. “We’re kind of using that as a stepping ground.”
The idea moved from being a military career fair to a larger event to include more opportunities for those attending.
Bell said he wanted to bring career exploration to local students and not just those from LU. High school and college students alike came to learn about the different job offerings.
Chief Deputy Aaron Bolinger represented the Cole County Sheriff's Office at the expo.
Bolinger displayed the new salaries that correction officers and deputies will receive. He said the sheriff's office wants to stay close in competition of pay with other agencies, retain the employees it already has and sway new employees to choose a career with the office.
"Clearly, you know, the demand is very high. Supply is low," Bolinger said. "So to be competitive, we have to stay with other agencies around mid-Missouri, you know, with our salary."
Once the expo wrapped up, a panel discussion was held that addressed "Security Challenges in Missouri for the Next Decade." Natural disasters, extremism, gun violence, cybersecurity and health safety were all discussed.
Bell said the panel presentation helped tie together the present with the future.
"That was kind of the theme of this, was bring in current professionals and adults who have an interest in this field, and then try and track those folks as well," Bell said. "So not necessarily job placement, but maybe, 'Hey, let's start a dialogue, you know, at Lincoln about security challenges and what that means' and hopefully, again, make this bigger event in the future."