COLUMBIA - One local moving company has dealt with staff shortage affecting its ability to help all customers.
Tiger Moving owner Levi Alldredge said his company has experienced a more rapid increase of people looking to move in the winter months.
"Usually in the winter people aren't moving around as much. We're not as busy as we are April through August but this winter has been very busy compared to past off-seasons for us," Alldredge said.
"We have been very busy the last couple of weeks, making it challenging to fit every customer that needs to be moved into our schedule," Alldredge said.
According to MoveBuddha.com, of 63 moving companies surveyed, 67% moving companies are booked out at least three weeks further than in previous seasons.
"It has been somewhat of a challenge at the ladder half of this year to find crew members to go out and do the work," Alldredge said.
According to the same MoveBuddha.com data, 67% of moving companies in 2021 do not have enough drivers to cover demand, which many attribute at least partially to pandemic-related job loss.
"We have a very good group of guys that go out and were able to get a lot of moves done which is good especially with how busy we have been this winter," Alldredge said.