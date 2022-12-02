COLUMBIA – The season of giving is starting and many organizations across mid-Missouri are already beginning their own projects to help their communities this holiday season.
One of those organizations is Hope For Christmas, a faith-based charity operating out of Jefferson City and serving over 30 different counties.
Hope For Christmas helps families who have lost a loved one afford Christmas presents and other essential needs by posting their story and letting another family or business “adopt” them for the holidays. That business then donates gifts, warm clothes, food or anything the family may need to them.
“We can help with a little bit of hope and cheer,” founder Vicki Bullock said.
Due to the circumstances, most of the families they help don’t qualify for The Salvation Army or other charities’ gift drives. Bullock said this is why they make Hope For Christmas available for all families as they now help close to 500 of them.
“We step up and help the people who fall between the cracks,” Bullock said.
Another organization is Twice Blessed, a self proclaimed “giving store” that provides essential needs like food and clothes to families across Columbia.
Jill Cook, one of the store’s administrators, says they have tripled the number of families they help this year.
On Saturday, Twice Blessed will host its second annual Christmas store, an opportunity for families to pick up donated toys and other items for no charge.
This is Cook’s first time working the event in a leadership role, and she said she is more than excited to do so after the previous Christmas store “opened her eyes” to the needs of her community.
“You hear on the news about the homeless and people who can’t make their payments or do their utilities,” Cook said. “I didn’t realize the need in our community, I had blinders on to that.”
The part of the program Cook finds most essential is how members of the community are starting to open up about their issues and are constantly open to help from the store.
“I think it’s good for them to just have someone to talk to,” Cook said. “We pray with them, and it really is just a blessing, it really is.”
CoMo Mobile Aid Collective is also kickstarting its winter clothes drive. The organization recently set up a Go Fund Me so it can afford hats, coats, hand warmers and other items for the homeless population in Columbia.
However, with rising inflation, many of these organizations are seeing a decrease in cash donations.
Officials like Cook and Bullock say they are now seeing more physical donations like canned food or warm clothes. Bullock said she feels that as long as people are giving, how they do it doesn’t matter.
“It takes everybody doing their part and believing in what they’re doing,” Bullock said.