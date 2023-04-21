Various locations around mid-Missouri will provide the opportunity to safely dispose medications from their home at "prescription take back" events on Friday and Saturday.
Two locations will be open for Friday collections from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:
- Harry S. Truman VA Hospital, 800 Hospital Dr., Columbia
- MU Student Center, 901 Rollins Rd., Columbia
Multiple collection sites will open Saturday starting at 10 a.m.:
- Ashland Police Department - 1101 W. Broadway (open until 1 p.m.)
- Centralia Police Dept. Lobby - 114 S. Rollins (open until 1 p.m.)
- Hallsville Police Dept. - 202 Highway 124 East (open until 1 p.m.)
- Sturgeon Police Dept. - 303 E Fire Station Dr. (open until 1 p.m.)
- Hickman High School - 1104 N. Providence Rd. (open until 1 p.m.)
- Rock Bridge High School - 4303 S. Providence Rd. (open until 1 p.m.)
- Jefferson City Police Department - 401 Monroe St., (open until 2 p.m.)
- Marshall Police Department - 461 W. Arrow St. (open until 2 p.m.)
These efforts intend to provide the community with appropriate disposal of their expired, unused or unwanted prescription medications.
Items that will not be accepted include needles, intravenous (IV) solutions, injectables, and/or syringes due to the potential hazard posed by blood-borne pathogens. Additionally, no inhalers or other compressed air cylinders will be accepted.