MID-MISSOURI - Various organizations in mid-Missouri have responded to Hurricane Ian which made landfall in Florida Wednesday.
The combined response of 57 line workers involves crews from the cities of Carthage, Chillicothe, Hannibal, Higginsville, Independence, Macon, Nixa, Odessa, Palmyra, Poplar Bluff, and Springfield. They are also joined by a crew from Conway, Arkansas, and a crew from MPUA Resource Services Corporation in Columbia.
The workers will be equipped with more than 50 utility work vehicles, including bucket trucks, digger/derrick trucks, and other linework vehicles.
American Red Cross responders from across the Missouri and Arkansas region are also being deployed to Florida to help those affected by the hurricane.
As of Tuesday morning, nearly 100 disaster responders from across the Missouri and Arkansas region left for Florida, with more than 20 volunteers and staff in-route or on the ground in Florida and approximately 40 more on standby to leave as needed.
One emergency response vehicle will be leaving the region on Friday morning from Columbia, according to Rebecca Gordon, the executive director for the Central-Northern Missouri Chapter of the American Red Cross.
"We have six volunteers from this chapter. Many of them will work on sheltering and making sure that we have emergency shelters ready for people who've been affected," Gordon said. "The ERV [Emergency Vehicle Response] itself, leaving on Friday, those vehicles are able to feed hundreds of people in communities that might not be able to get to a place where they can get food."
Teams consisting of two drivers will deploy four ERVs to Florida this week from the Greater St. Louis Chapter, the Central and Northern Missouri chapter (Jefferson City and Columbia) and Greater Arkansas chapter (Little Rock, Arkansas).
"Here in the 27 counties that I serve, we have over 240 volunteers," Gordon said. "It is actually pretty inspiring to see people who are willing to stop, drop what they're doing and deploy for two weeks, or even more to help our fellow citizens recover from any sort of disaster that we might encounter."
Gordon said Missouri recently had a couple of large-level disasters, including the flooding in St. Louis.
"It was great because we had people come to us and helping our neighbors," Gordon said. "It is now our turn to be able to take the skills that we've acquired through our Red Cross training and be able to go and help our neighbors down in Florida and respond in the same way that we we were responded to."
Gordon also emphasized that the Red Cross has sent hundreds of units of blood product-- mostly Type O blood to Florida.
"We might need to put out a call for blood so that we can maintain our blood supply here and across the United States," Gordon said.