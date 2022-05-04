ASHLAND - The last day of school is just around the corner. Children are expected to enroll in summer camps. However, parents might need to prepare to pay more to get a spot for their children because of the increasing demand, inflation and shortage of skilled teachers.
"Last year, it didn't get filled up until the end of May. And this year, it was like as soon as we put it out there online, there was open registration within the first two weeks," Nabrina Keltner, child care director at the Southern Boone Area YMCA, said. "It was almost completely filled up. We only have two spots left."
YMCA has two summer camps in Ashland and one in Columbia. For those two in Ashland, there are just two available spots now. There are still some spots for Camp Mudd, an outdoor camp experience in Columbia.
"The biggest reason is probably our growing community and not having enough daycares in town. You know, we've had the same daycares in town for the last 10 years," Kip Batye, branch director at the Southern Boone Area YMCA, said, "Again, it's getting kids out together again and playing and having fun, and no two years ago, we couldn't do that. So I think parents want to get their kids out and get them away from the television, the Xbox, the PlayStation and get them doing physical activities together."
However, it is not always the same case with other summer camps. Snapology of Columbia is seeing fewer kids enrolled than last year.
Ruby Soliman, the owner of Snapology of Columbia, said in a statement they aren't sure the reason behind the decreased enrollment.
"It could be the inflation or because Columbia parents found other options this year since many of the options available this year were not available last year because of COVID," Soliman said.
However, increasing costs of summer camps are already on the table.
Snapology of Columbia increased $10 compared to last year's prices. According to Soliman, the increase was necessary to provide attractive compensation to their teachers because of a shortage of skilled teachers who are qualified to teach their programs.
Southern Boone Area YMCA also saw a $5 increase for its summer camps. Its weekly rate of summer camps in Ashland is $115 per member and $135 a week for a non-member. The camp fee for Camp Mudd in Columbia is $165 per week.
"COVID hurt us too, we did get some PPP funding, but we didn't get from the programs that we normally run, so it hurt the YMCA as well," Batye said. "The increase in costs really is for a minimum wage increase. We have more staff now, so those expenses that definitely add up."
YMCA also provides scholarships based on family needs.
As for parents who are still considering summer camp options, Batye recommends signing up quickly because "they will fill up."