COLUMBIA - Eighty-one years ago today, two waves of carrier-launched fighters and bombers attacked the U.S. Navy Fleet at Pearl Harbor from the air, while submarines attacked from the sea.
Wednesday at 11:56 a.m. (Pearl Harbor was attacked at 7:56 a.m. Hawaiian Standard Time), a U.S. Navy Bell rang eight times at the Boone County War Memorial, for all the U.S Navy battleships that sunk. Additional gongs of the bell were for the Missouri sailors, soldiers and Marines killed that day.
HAPPENING NOW: At 11:56 A.M., the U.S Navy Bell was rung as a tribute for all the U.S Navy Battleships that were sunk during the Pearl Harbor attack (Missouri time). @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/MvHLUkvLPN— Vasi Prokos (@VasiProkosTV) December 7, 2022
The United States Exercise Tiger Foundation (USTF) hosted the Mid-Missouri tribute honoring the sacrifices made on Dec 7, 1941.
The USTF had remarks from the Secretary of Navy's office and a proclamation from Gov. Mike Parson recognizing Dec. 7 as Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day in the state. Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe also put together a proclamation for the city, while Boone County Commissioner Justin Aldred issued a proclamation for the county.
Join me and take a moment to remember the lives lost during the attack on Pearl Harbor. We must teach the next generation why this day lives on in infamy.I have ordered flags remain at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, December 7. pic.twitter.com/uoqpXOjZq7— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) December 7, 2022
The National Director of the USTF, Susan Haines, said this is a day that all should remember.
"Eighty-one years ago, our peace was threatened, our nation was threatened. We can't let those kinds of threats be forgotten," Haines said. "It's a moment of pride, saying thank you for what you have done for us and for what you have done for our country."
All veterans who attend the tribute received a medal for their service, no matter when or where they served.
Haines said she was proud to be an American and proud to be able to recognize those who have served during the ceremony.
Carol Thompson was recognized during the tribute. She was a heavy equipment mechanic for the U.S Army.
"It's so humbling, when you get recognized for something that you just do, that you don't expect to be recognized for," Thompson said. "To be recognized for it almost gives you a little more boost to go and do more."
Local Navy recruiter Kenneth Fields says on days like Wednesday, it's important to keep the traditions going and honor those who fell during their service.
"Being part of this allows us to keep the traditions," Fields said. "Too many lives were lost at a surprise attack, that started a world war."
Blankets and donations were also accepted at the tribute for veterans and will be collected at the USTF office, located at 1001 E. Walnut Street, until Dec, 15.
The US Navy Cruiser USS St. Louis was remembered as well. It was named after the city of St. Louis and was the only major warship to escape to open sea during the attack. It shot down four enemy planes while running a gauntlet of torpedoes aimed at it. It then became known as “The Lucky Lou” for the rest of the war, according to a press release.
The tribute ended with flowers placed around the memorial to honor those who made the supreme sacrifice.