MEXICO, Mo. − The 32nd annual Zenith Aircraft homecoming event began Friday at the company's factory in Mexico.
Zenith Aircraft is a mid-Missouri owned and operated kit airplane factory.
The two-day event features free workshops, seminars and displays on building and flying planes. While many attendees are Zenith airplane owners and enthusiasts, anyone is welcome to attend.
"It's really a cool experience," said Sebastien Heintz, owner and president of the Zenith Aircraft Company. "It's really wonderful to be able to share those stories about building and flying their own airplane."
The homecoming event has grown over the years, with hundreds of people attending this year. Heintz says people flew and drove in from across the nation to be able to attend.
"Folks that flew in from Texas, Minnesota, east coast, west coast. They come in from all over, that's one of the beautiful things about it," Heintz said.
Mark Pensenstadler made the journey from near Flint, Michigan, in one of the planes he's built. He says he is always excited to come to the homecoming.
"I come out here just to meet the people," Pensenstadler said. "Lots of good people and a lot of nice airplanes to look at."
He says he enjoys talking with people who have the same interests as him.
"They're just so interesting to talk to. We all share the same passion for airplanes and building airplanes. Flying airplanes and aviation in general," Pensenstadler said.
One of Pensenstadler's favorite parts of the homecoming event is getting to help introduce a younger generation to aviation.
"It's always fun to give the kids a ride and hopefully introduce them to something they might want to pursue as a profession," Pensenstadler said.
Heintz says the event is perfect for anyone who enjoys planes and flying.
"You get to look at these airplanes not only on the ground, but see them flying, as well as tour the factory and see how they're built," Heintz said.
He invites everyone from the community to come and learn more about the planes and the factory.
"We're a local company. We manufacture it right here in central Missouri," Heintz said. "We manufacture little airplanes and most people don't even know that happens."
The homecoming event will continue Saturday at the Zenith Aircraft factory, located at 1881 Airport Road in Mexico. A schedule for events can be found here.