COLUMBIA- Missouri's professional football team, the Kansas City Chiefs, are headed back to the Super Bowl for the second year in a row.
Super Bowl Sunday has become an informal national holiday, with people gathering with friends and family across the country, even if their favorite team isn't involved.
Last year's Super Bowl saw the Chiefs hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in 50 years.
While the celebration from last year is fresh in the minds of many Chiefs fans, this year will have to look a lot different for both businesses and residents of Mid-Missouri.
Adelle McAlister, owner of Columbia's Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery, said they have seen a difference in orders.
"People aren't having what I call 'block parties' like what we have had in the past, like 'oh my neighborhood is coming' or 'oh we are having a big group of friends over,' and this year I'm not hearing as much of that," McAlister said. "It's more like smaller contained families still and so they are still celebrating, but just in smaller numbers."
While the typical Super Bowl Sunday orders are not coming in, Smallcakes has seen large orders be placed in individual boxes to be given out to multiple households instead of being at one large gathering.
This falls in line with the CDC recommendations regarding Super Bowl gatherings.
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Health Educator, Ashton Day, said they developed gathering protocols with regards to Mizzou Football, and have a similar plan in place for Super Bowl Sunday.
"We are going to be posting some more guidance on social media throughout the week," Day said. "The order allows for up to 20 people, but then even in terms of safety closer to 10 would be more ideal."
This coming Sunday residents of Boone County are hoping for two things.
"I would like to see people celebrating and being safe, [and] go Kansas City," McAlister said.