JEFFERSON CITY — Statewide forecasts of overnight winter precipitation have prompted local and state agencies to prepare for icy roads.
KOMU 8 First Alert Weather predicts a dusting to 1 inch of snowfall accumulation for most of mid-Missouri. Some who live north of Interstate 70 may see more, which means drivers may see some delays for their Tuesday morning commute.
The Missouri Department of Transportation says crews will begin working Monday evening into the night to address winter weather on interstates and other high-volume highways. After those routes are clear and precipitation stops, the department will begin to address lower-volume and letter state highways.
In Columbia, public works crews reported at 7 p.m. Monday to begin pretreating high-traffic areas like bridges, curves and intersections.
Pavement temperatures are expected to remain above freezing for a significant portion of the snowfall, so the primary concern is slush conditions for drivers.
As winter weather can often be fast changing, Columbia Public Works will have crews monitoring the city roads throughout the night.
Even a small amount of snow on the road can cause slippery conditions, especially on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses.
Many Mid-Missourians are preparing for the the winter season themselves. Jeff Kendall, the general manager at Westlake Ace Hardware in Columbia, said customers came in Monday ahead of the anticipated winter weather.
"We have seen some people coming in, people buying ice melt and some shovels," Kendall said. "Ice scrapers right now is the big thing because of the frosting we had this morning, but we are prepared. We have stocked up on shovels and ice melt so we are prepared for whatever happens."
Kendall said the store has been preparing for winter weather for a few weeks.
"We started laying into ice melt about a month ago," Kendall said. "Right now we are sitting on about six truck loads and have another one coming this week. The shovels we got out about two weeks ago just to get ready for the season."
Kendall said it's always better to be safe than to be stuck and be unprepared for the weather.