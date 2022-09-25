COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri PrideFest hosted its first pride parade in downtown Columbia on Sunday.
The parade included a variety of people from various organizations showing their support and pride.
Bob Nolte participated in the parade, representing his campaign for Boone County Recorder of Deeds.
"It was awesome to be in the parade. There was a really great turnout, everyone was really excited," said Nolte. "This is one of my favorite events of the year and it was awesome that they could add a parade and get this many people out to celebrate Pride."
Jacob Richey, an attendee of the parade, said this was his first pride parade he's been to.
"I wanted to come because I kind of wanted to engage more with the LGBTQ community," said Richey. "It was just something that I really wanted to do to kind of tap into a little bit of a culture that I want to be a part of."
Another attendee, Ami Hunter, believes all people should show up to events like this.
"I feel like going to events like this gives you a glimpse of a different world that it's just, it's not far away. It's your neighbor. Everyone is involved, one way or another," said Hunter.
Mid-Missouri PrideFest has put on events for the local LGBTQIA+ community for more than 18 years.
The festivities this weekend included a street fair and stage with performers and a drag showcase.
There is not currently a set date for next year's PrideFest.