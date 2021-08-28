Mid-Missouri PrideFest is back over 2 days

COLUMBIA - The Mid-Missouri PrideFest is back this weekend, and for the first time, it will take place over two days.
Organizers say the additional day is due to COVID-19 and social distancing purposes.
"We normally have 68 vendors, and we didn't want to leave anyone out. So we just doubled the days," Janet Davis, co-chair of the Mid-Missouri PrideFest, said.
The festival will not require masks but highly recommend bring one.
"Booths can turn you away inside their space, if they would like you to have a mask. I already know that about 15 of the booths will be requiring masks to step inside their booth," Davis said.
The festival will take place at the Rose Music Hall, and proof of vaccination is not required to attend the festival. However, Rose Music Hall will start requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test starting Sept. 6.
During the festival, there will be a variety of entertainment, including different performers and a drag show. One of the performers, Dakota Wayne, performed at the 2019 fest and will be back this year.
He explained why he thinking having pride festivals are important.
"Even if it's just once or twice a year, there's a place that you can go to celebrate how original or how different you are... It's celebrating who you are," Wayne said.
Wayne also said he hopes his music will inspire one another.
"As an artist and as an adult, LGBTQ person, it's kind of our job to inspire the younger people," Wayne said.
This year is also the first year for the Como After Pride Block Party. Davis is the owner of QTBGL Inc, a LGBTQIA+ safe marketing company, who is hosting the after party.
"We've shut down Eighth Street from Walnut to Broadway. We will have a full stage lineup. We will have a comedian, a drag show, Muse Pole Fitness will be there. Room 38 is our partner and will have food and drinks."
The Como After Pride Block Party will only be on Saturday, Aug. 28 and will start at 10 p.m. and go until 1:30 a.m.