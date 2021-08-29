An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that PrideFest returned after a two-year hiatus. The new version has been corrected to say that it has returned after a one-year hiatus.
COLUMBIA - The two-day festival celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community wrapped up Sunday in Columbia.
The event took place at Rose Music Hall. It had booths from different vendors, businesses and health services. The Columbia/Boone County Health & Human Services Department was also stationed at one entrance giving out COVID-19 vaccinations.
Rose Music Hall provided event security, sound engineering and coordination with the city on behalf of the fest.
"Pride wouldn't be possible without the help of Rose and the staff," Pride Fest co-chair Steven Devore said.
Devore said people come to the festival from different parts of the state. He's seen attendees come from as far as Springfield. He saids there's a reason people from all over make the journey to Columbia.
"So, it's just this idea of love and inclusion, but also just that feeling of being home," he said.
One man who attended the event said he felt he was called to show love to those who otherwise might not get it.
"So many people who are in that LGBTQIA community don't have parental love and it's such an important thing to have. So, if we can let them know there's an adult that cares and loves them as they are, that's the best thing you can do," Art Smith said.
The Mid-MO Pride Fest was canceled last year because of the ongoing pandemic. This year, organizers held the event over two days in hopes that the crowd would be spread out over multiple days.