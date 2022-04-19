BOONE COUNTY - Public safety departments across mid-Missouri are using drones to maximize their abilities on the job.
Rick Smith, police officer at the Ashland Police Department and Air Support Team program manager, said the program has been underway for about the past six months or so.
"It's been more of a trial test type thing," Smith said. "Seeing what we can use it for, seeing how viable it is and it's helped us in quite a few ways."
Smith said he and Sgt. Andrew Worrall carry drones with them at all times, and if there is an opportunity where getting an aerial shot could be an asset, they'll take it out.
Drones are very convenient, especially for a smaller department that has fewer resources at its disposal.
"It's easier for us to be able to deploy a drone. You know, get it up as soon as we can, within minutes of an incident occurring and kind of get get ahead of the game that way," Smith said.
"It gives us the ability to kind of stand back, look at things from afar. We can still zoom in and get a good idea of what we're looking at when we're walking into and make better decisions and keep our officers safe," he continued.
Smith said the biggest misconception is surrounding privacy. He argues the reason for flying a drone is "targeted toward a specific incident or operation."
"I think a lot of people do they think that because it's something it's in the sky, and it can go pretty much anywhere in in hypothetically look at anything," Smith said. "And that is just simply not the case. As long as I've been flying drones for law enforcement, I have never done that. I've never even had the ability or the capability to do that."
The Boone County Fire Protection District has nine drones that have forward-looking infrared and night vision capabilities, according to Gale Blomenkamp, assistant chief of the BCFPD.
Blomenkamp said the department uses drones as recon intelligence. For instance, the department uses it most often in a search for a missing person, on natural cover fires or for its mapping capabilities.
Blomenkamp said the department has about 15 or 20 drone pilots.