COLUMBIA - The Central and Northern Missouri Chapter of the American Red Cross deployed one emergency response vehicle (ERV) Friday morning to help those affected by Hurricane Ian.
Two ERVs from St. Louis and one from Little Rock, Arkansas already left for Florida. One of the ERVs that left from St. Louis is actually part of the Central and Northern Missouri Chapter of the Red Cross. The ERV that departed Friday is the fourth one to leave from the mid-Missouri region.
Jolene Davis, a Red Cross volunteer and the ERV driver, said she and one other volunteer are headed to the Orlando area.
"We'll be based out of Orlando at this time but that is subject to change," Davis said.
Davis said when natural disasters and tropical storms occur, the volunteers are usually contacted right before they're expected to leave. She said it could be as soon as 24 hours before they need to leave.
"Generally when you are asked to deploy, it's for two weeks," Davis said.
Davis said while she and another volunteer are in Florida, they will be helping hand out food, water and supplies.
"There's a lot of supplies in warehouses and ready-to-eat meals at the beginning," Davis said.
She said as more volunteers come in, they'll be able to provide hot meals to those in need. The Red Cross partners with Southern Baptist churches that help prepare the food and get it ready to be served. The Red Cross then delivers those hot meals.
"On average, we carry up to about 500 meals," Davis said. "We do lunch and supper."
Davis said she hopes her volunteerism will bring "a nice fully belly and maybe some smiles" to those affected by the storms.
"They've been through probably the worst days of their life," she said. "I just want to help in anyway I can."
Rebecca Gordon, the executive director for the Central and Northern Missouri Chapter of the Red Cross, said they do not know if they will send more help yet.
"The situation in Florida is evolving so we may not be sending more ERVs, but we could be deploying more volunteers in the coming days," Gordon said.
Gordon said not only is the Red Cross sending ERVs and volunteers, but they're also supplying blood for those who need it.
"We've actually shipped over 100 units of blood to the region in preparation," Gordon said.
Davis said being able to travel to Florida and help those who really need it, means the world to her.
"I enjoy helping people," Davis said. "I don't think there's anybody who doesn't get a warm fuzzy [feeling] from helping somebody else."
Davis said if she were in the same position, she would want someone else offering "warm fuzzies" for her.
She also said as they travel further south, she's not sure how much devastation she might see, but she said she knows her work can make even the smallest difference to someone else.
If you would like to donate to the cause or help volunteer at the Central and Northern Missouri Chapter of the Red Cross, visit its website.