COLUMBIA − Stadium Boulevard is one of the main roads in Columbia. Many cars drive pass it during the day, and one thing that most people could agree on, is that it can damage a car.
The road re-pavement is currently underway. The project has been awarded to Capital Paving and Construction, LLC, which submitted the bid of $3,785,886.98.
Workers have removed portions of the current driving surface and are working to repave those sections overnight. This work will require lane closures in the area from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.
“I have been gone for a month and now that they repave the road, it’s scary. I always think my tires are going to get damage," Courtney Beckett, a Columbia resident, said.
According to a member of a popular Columbia Facebook group, she has damaged the tires of her car in multiple occasions.
“On my second tire in 2021, thanks to all the grinding on Stadium.”
There are signs on the road, but some of them are lying on the ground.
“I see many signs, but I have never seen any workers, I do not know when they work.”
Stadium Boulevard has been under construction since May. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/1ayKNoO957— Ainhoa (@Ainhoamaque) July 28, 2021
Some residents in Columbia are not happy with the amount of time the project is taking, which began in May. Some of them are not hopeful this will finish anytime soon.
“At this point I do not know when they are going to finished,” Ally Grahm said “I hope they finish soon because every day that I drive by Stadium, it scares me.”
For some, driving on the road is something they do daily, and having holes in the middle of the road is not something they enjoy.
“I was driving to work today, and I had to go through Stadium and I drove over a pothole and I though my tire blown out,” Grahm said.
For some residents, it is not only the potholes, but the speed limit.
“I do not feel safe driving 40 miles per hour on that road, I usually go 30 because if I go faster, my car can get damage,” Grahm said.
The contractor will also make roadway repairs along the milled portion of Stadium Boulevard between U.S. Route 63 and Broadway Street. The resurfacing of this section will begin in early August.
MoDOT resident engineer Daniel Oesch said the project should be done by the time the students arrive at MU.
“We want to apologize to the people that have damaged their cars driving on Stadium Boulevard, but we believe the project should be done by the second week of August," Oesch said.