The following roadways are closed due to flooding, as of 5 p.m. Monday, June 28. Information comes from the Boone County Office of Emergency Management. 

  • S Easley River Road closed from S Smith Hatchery Road to S Route N
  • S Rippeto Road from S Route N to W Acton Road
  • Old Iron Bridge in Hartsburg from E Harsburg Bottom Road to E Grimes Road
  • S Smith Hatchery Road between W Dothage Road and S Easley River Road
  • N Route E near Wilcox
  • Hinkson Creek Road
  • Coats Lane near Celtic
  • W Route K at the Katy Trail in McBaine
  • 2800-Blk Blackfoot Road
  • N Blackfoot Road near N ONeal Road
  • E Route Y at the Boone/Callaway Lane
  • S Highway UU between N Deninghoff Road and W River Oaks Road
  • Creasy Springs at Bear Creek and W Prairieview Drive
  • E Richland Road near Grace Lane, the area near the bridge
  • E and W Dripping Springs Road at N Old Hwy 63
  • N Strawn Road between I-70 Drive Southwest and W Worley
  • E Richland Road near N Trade Winds Pkwy
  • S Hill Creek Road at Little Bonne Femme Creek
  • S Brushwood Lake Road near Scott Blvd
  • Gillespie Bridge Road between Coats Lane and just East of Perche Creek
  • Strawn Road at I-70 Drive Southwest

The following roadways are closed, as of 5 p.m. Monday, June 28. Information comes from Cole County Public Works. 

  • North Branch Road 
  • Waterford Road
  • Meadowsford Road
  • Engineers Road 
  • Water Street
  • Vaughn Ford Road
  • E Cole Junction Road

The following roadways are closed, as of 5 p.m. Monday, June 28. Information comes from the MoDOT Traveler Map.

  • Callaway County Cedar City Drive over Turkey Creek
  • Callaway County Route 94 
  • Moniteau County Route 179
  • Cooper County Route V
  • Cooper County Panther Creek Road
  • Cooper County Route HH
  • Cooper County Route DD
  • Saline County Route H
  • Saline County Route E
  • Saline County Route UU
  • Saline County Route O
  • Saline County Route P
  • Chariton County Route J
  • Howard County Highway 40
  • Howard County Route 5
  • Howard County Route Z