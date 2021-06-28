The following roadways are closed due to flooding, as of 5 p.m. Monday, June 28. Information comes from the Boone County Office of Emergency Management.
- S Easley River Road closed from S Smith Hatchery Road to S Route N
- S Rippeto Road from S Route N to W Acton Road
- Old Iron Bridge in Hartsburg from E Harsburg Bottom Road to E Grimes Road
- S Smith Hatchery Road between W Dothage Road and S Easley River Road
- N Route E near Wilcox
- Hinkson Creek Road
- Coats Lane near Celtic
- W Route K at the Katy Trail in McBaine
- 2800-Blk Blackfoot Road
- N Blackfoot Road near N ONeal Road
- E Route Y at the Boone/Callaway Lane
- S Highway UU between N Deninghoff Road and W River Oaks Road
- Creasy Springs at Bear Creek and W Prairieview Drive
- E Richland Road near Grace Lane, the area near the bridge
- E and W Dripping Springs Road at N Old Hwy 63
- N Strawn Road between I-70 Drive Southwest and W Worley
- E Richland Road near N Trade Winds Pkwy
- S Hill Creek Road at Little Bonne Femme Creek
- S Brushwood Lake Road near Scott Blvd
- Gillespie Bridge Road between Coats Lane and just East of Perche Creek
- Strawn Road at I-70 Drive Southwest
The following roadways are closed, as of 5 p.m. Monday, June 28. Information comes from Cole County Public Works.
- North Branch Road
- Waterford Road
- Meadowsford Road
- Engineers Road
- Water Street
- Vaughn Ford Road
- E Cole Junction Road
The following roadways are closed, as of 5 p.m. Monday, June 28. Information comes from the MoDOT Traveler Map.
- Callaway County Cedar City Drive over Turkey Creek
- Callaway County Route 94
- Moniteau County Route 179
- Cooper County Route V
- Cooper County Panther Creek Road
- Cooper County Route HH
- Cooper County Route DD
- Saline County Route H
- Saline County Route E
- Saline County Route UU
- Saline County Route O
- Saline County Route P
- Chariton County Route J
- Howard County Highway 40
- Howard County Route 5
- Howard County Route Z