MID-MISSOURI- Roads across mid-Missouri are clearing up after snow began falling early Friday morning.
The Missouri Department of Transportation claimed most roadways in the region were partly covered or mostly clear by 11:30 a.m. This included both Interstate 70 and Highway 63.
Chris Jennings, road superintendent in the Southern District of Boone County, credited the clearing conditions to pretreatment, a lack of ice and increasing temperatures.
“The road situations aren’t that bad,” Jennings said. “It’s a nice wet snow, so it actually saves us some material and keeps everybody a little safer.”
Boone County Public Works will continue to monitor the winter weather and adjust their response accordingly.
Though roads are not expected to refreeze overnight, the department will watch for this as precipitation continues into the evening.
Above all, Jennings encourages the public to stay safe.
“Be careful,” Jennings said. “Be patient with us, and we’ll get there.”
