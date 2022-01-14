MOBERLY - The majority of mid-Missouri will receive snowfall starting overnight Friday and into Saturday.
Precipitation will begin late Friday evening as rain and eventually turn into snow by early Saturday morning.
The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team says most of mid-Missouri will receive somewhere near 1 to 4 inches, while northern cities such as Chillicothe and Paris could see locally higher amounts.
In Moberly, the city is just at the edge of potentially receiving those higher amounts
TODAY: With snow in the forecast for later tonight and tomorrow, the Moberly Public Works Department is getting prepared. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/Ff1FRvKorw— Matt Paszkiewicz (@MattPasz2000) January 14, 2022
Preparations would usually have already started, but the rain expected has changed the mindset for Moberly's Public Works Department.
"Our response usually depends on the kind of storm," Tim Grimsley, Moberly's Public Works superintendent said. "This storm is supposed to have rain in front of it, so we will not do anything ahead of time because it does not do any good."
After the rain stops, Grimsley said his crews will begin work to salt the roads right around midnight.
Statewide, many public works departments are struggling to find drivers to helm the snow plows.
Grimsley has noticed the issue affecting his crews.
"Right now we have a driver for every truck," Grimsley said. "Some people are out with COVID deals, so we are short a little bit, but we do have enough drivers to fill the trucks we have got ready."
A city of Columbia 16-person crew will report for duty at 3 a.m. Saturday in anticipation of the winter weather. The crew will first apply treatment to first and second priority routes. Once snow begins to accumulate, plow crews will focus on plowing first and second priority routes.
Another 27-person Columbia crew will report a 7 a.m. following increased concerns throughout Saturday, as roads are not supposed to improve until Saturday afternoon and evening.
The Missouri Department of Transportation is again recommending driving tips for those who have to be out.
- Equip your vehicles with a flashlight, first-aid kit and medications.
- Bring blankets, gloves, caps, a shovel, booster cables, nonperishable food and water.
- Give snowplows plenty of room and do not pass them.
- Keep your fuel tank at least half at all times.
Grimsley said being out in this weather is not worth the hassle.
"If you don't have to get out, don't get out," Grimsley said. "If you don't have to be out on the roads, just stay home because it makes our job that much easier."
MoDOT is also offering drivers its traveler information map, which keeps drivers updated on where roads are bad. You can also find road conditions on KOMU.com/Traffic and the KOMU 8 Weather and Traffic app.